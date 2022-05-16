Israeli man attacked by a mob with pepper spray in Palestine amid tensions over journalist's death

An angry mob attacked an Israeli man with pepper spray in the Palestinian town of east Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

The incident is reported to have taken place on Sunday night in Isawiya.

According to the reports, the 43-year-old, who is unnamed, is undergoing treatment at Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus. He said to be stable and fully conscious.

"According to passers-by, he was injured after being attacked when he entered the neighbourhood and pepper spray was even sprayed on him. I gave him first aid and then he was taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center," Shadi Shauer, a paramedic who was on the scene for United Hatzalah, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

It is unclear as to what might have caused the killing, but it comes in the wake of recent tensions that have spiked in the region due to frequent raids carried out by Israeli forces to hunt down militants.

The tensions have been running high for the past week in Palestine after a Palestinian-American journalist from Aljazeera was allegedly killed in the West Bank city of Jenin when she along with her colleagues were at the scene covering an Israeli military raid.

Aljazeera claims that their journalist was killed by the Israeli forces.

A couple of days after the incident, a funeral procession for the journalist was attacked by the Israeli police, who claimed that the mourners were “disrupting public order”.

According to reports, the mourners were carrying and waving flag of Palestine in the public during the procession which is forbidden under the local laws.

(With inputs from agencies)

