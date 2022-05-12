In pics: Palestinians honour Al Jazeera’s slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

'Sister of all Palestinians'

Abu Akleh, a Christian born in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, is scheduled to be buried in the city on Friday.

At the family's Jerusalem home late Wednesday, her brother Antoun told AFP that Abu Akleh was "the sister of all Palestinians."

"What happened cannot be silenced."

Her death came nearly a year after an Israeli air strike destroyed a Gaza building that housed the offices of Al Jazeera and news agency AP.



(Photograph:AFP)