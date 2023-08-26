Saudi Arabia: Parents at risk of jail as student attendance rules tighten

Parents in Saudi Arabia could potentially face imprisonment if their children stay away from school for 20 days without a valid reason, as Saudi media reports said. This action is reportedly in accordance with the country's Child Protection Law and aims to enhance the quality of education in the upcoming academic year.

According to reports, if a student is absent from school for 20 days without a legitimate excuse, their guardian could be subject to an investigation by the public prosecution under the Child Protection Law of the nation.

Upon concluding the inquiry, the case would be forwarded to a court of law. In the event of negligence on the part of the guardian regarding the student's prolonged absence, a judge holds the authority to impose an appropriate jail sentence.

The reports pointed out that action has been taken to promote optimal learning environment or "ideal studies" for the approaching academic year

Legal steps in the process

The legal procedure against the parent or guardian of the absentee student involves several stages. The school principal is mandated to report the case to the respective education department, which will initiate an inquiry.

Subsequently, the Education Ministry will take over the case's proceedings.

A family care department will then conduct an interview with the student to ascertain the reasons behind the prolonged absence.

Following this, if necessary, the parent or guardian could be subjected to an investigation by the prosecution before the case is taken to court for further deliberation.

As of now, education authorities have not provided an immediate response to the reports. More than 6 million students in Saudi Arabia have returned to school after a two-month summer break. In a significant development earlier, the Saudi Ministry of Education gave green light to incorporate earth and space sciences into the secondary school curriculum, starting from the academic year 1445 (2023-24).

This decision came in the wake of the Kingdom's achievement in launching two Saudi astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi embarked on their space journey under the Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) programme on 21 May as part of the Kingdom's first historic space mission.

By introducing earth and space sciences into the curriculum, Saudi Arabia aims to foster scientific curiosity and knowledge among its students. The course will prepare future minds for the challenges and opportunities presented by the ever-expanding field of space exploration.