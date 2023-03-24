Israeli protests over judicial reform spread to more regions as Netanyahu vows unity

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested against the judicial reforms in Tel Aviv and other cities on Thursday, with the police firing water cannons at those blocking a highway in the city. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Thursday to restore unity in the country that has seen intense divisions over the proposed reforms.

Netanyahu said on television that he was determined to advance the judicial reforms. However, he said he wanted to reach a solution acceptable to both supporters and critics of the proposal.

"The opponents of the reform are not traitors. Partisans are not fascists," he said.

"I will do everything, everything, to bring calm and end division among the people" after months of protest, including objections from high-level officials.

People of the country fear that the judicial reform will let politicians wield immense power over the courts, hence threatening Israeli democracy.

Meanwhile, Israelis in the ultra-orthodox city of Bnei Brak also took to the streets against the government's overhaul of the court system. Drone footage showed thousands of protesters marching in the city. People could be seen carrying a huge replica of the country's declaration of independence.

Also Read | After 11 weeks of protests, Israel modifies key judicial reform

Netanyahu's government, which includes religious and ultranationalist parties, is largely supported by Bnei Brak's Orthodox community.

Protests have been intensifying in Israel over the past few months and several similar demonstrations have been seen in the streets.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant cancelled a planned address to the nation on Thursday evening after a meeting with Netanyahu, just before the latter addresses the people on TV. Notably, Gallant has backed calls to pause the legislative process for dialogue with its opponents.

Earlier on Thursday, lawmakers approved a law that restricts grounds for declaring a premier unfit for office. Opposition chief Yair Lapid said that the move was "a personal law" to protect Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption.

The protests have escalated since the start of the year when Netanyahu's hard-right government introduced the new legislation aimed at limiting the authority of the Supreme Court.

Military reservists have joined the protests and senior officials in the Finance Ministry warned this week of an economic backlash.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE