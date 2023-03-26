Israeli defence minister calls for halt on government’s proposed judicial overhaul

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday (March 25) called on the government to stop the judicial overhaul and hold talks with its opponents. This comes days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned the military chief who had previously expressed worries about a number of Israelis pledging not to heed call-ups for military reserve duty if the reforms are passed.

According to Israeli media reports, on Thursday, Gallant was to deliver a planned statement calling for a stop to the plans to maintain order in military ranks which was shelved after he was summoned by Netanyahu’s office.

In a brief televised speech, on Saturday, the Israeli defence minister said, “Israel’s security is my life’s goal. Even now, I am willing to take a risk and pay a price. The threats around us are immense, near and far”.

He also spoke about how he had been talking to military officials about the overhaul plans and he was “worried” about the conversations surrounding the proposed judicial reforms. “I have never encountered the intensity of anger and pain as I have seen now. The rift in society penetrates into the army and this is an immediate and tangible danger to the security of the state,” said Gallant adding that he will not be a part of this.

Therefore, while agreeing that there is a need to change the judiciary, the Israeli defence minister said that “major changes” must be done with dialogue. He added, “The legislative process must be stopped.” The statement shows a rift among members of Netanyahu’s coalition Likud party as National Security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called to fire Gallant soon after his remarks.

Similarly, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter also spoke with Netanyahu and said that the overhaul bills must be stopped until after Independence Day, according to a report by Times of Israel citing multiple Hebrew-language media reports. Israel’s Independence Day will be held on April 26. However, the ruling government has aimed to write at least one bill into law before April 2, when the Members of Knesset (MKs) will disband for spring recess.

(With inputs from agencies)





