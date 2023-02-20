Explained | Israel: Thousands protest outside parliament as it holds first vote on proposed legal reforms

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside the Israeli parliament or the Knesset, on Monday (February 20) for a second straight week as lawmakers prepared to hold the first vote over the controversial plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Over the weekend, mass demonstrations across the country against the proposed judicial overhaul entered their sixth week. In a statement, the Israeli PM accused the leaders of these protests of ‘trampling democracy’ and vowed that his government will move forward to vote on the proposed reforms.

What we know so far

The controversial proposed judicial reforms would give the Israeli greater control over the country’s judiciary including the appointment of judges and weaken the Supreme Court. These proposed changes have also led to weeks of protest across Israel. Several polls over the past weeks have shown that Israeli citizens including Netanyahu supporters either want the decision on the reforms to slow down or be shelved completely.

While critics of the judicial reforms have warned that the plans risk undermining the democratic checks and balances as it weakens the judiciary while granting additional powers to the executive. They also reportedly fear that the overhaul will allow Netanyahu to dodge the charges against him, who has since denied any wrongdoing and called himself a victim of a biased judicial system.



Last week in a rare warning, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the country was on the brink of “constitutional and social collapse” and urged all sides to come together. On the other hand, on Sunday, the Israeli PM dismissed suggestions that the country’s democracy was under threat and said, “Israel was and will remain a strong and vibrant democracy.”

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s remarks

“They do not accept the outcome of the election, they do not accept the majority’s decision, they do not condemn calls to kill the prime minister and his family, they block roads and call for civil disobedience, they call without shame for a civil war and for blood in the streets, they threaten Knesset members aggressively,” said Netanyahu, ahead of his Likud Party’s weekly meeting, on Monday, as per local media reports.

He added, “The people exercised their right to vote in the elections and the people’s representatives will exercise their right to vote here in Israel’s Knesset. It’s called democracy. Today there will be a vote, and tomorrow I hope the path will be opened to dialogue.”

According to media reports, the Israeli PM’s statement was also made after a member of his party was prevented from taking her special-needs daughter to school. This comes as protesters took to the streets ahead of the first vote on the judicial overhaul today, blocking major streets and even preventing lawmakers from leaving their homes.

“You talk above our heads in high terms of values, the rights of minorities and individuals, while they are trampling to dust the rights of a girl with special needs and the rights of an elected representative,” said Netanyahu, referring to the incident, as per the Jerusalem Post.

ALSO WATCH | Thousands take to streets in Jerusalem over judicial reform bills

He also accused the demonstrators of inciting violence and ignoring the will of the people who voted him and his government into power, prior to the meeting and said, “Demonstrators who talk about democracy are themselves bringing about the end of democracy when they deny elected delegates the fundamental right in a democracy - to vote”.

Subsequently, Netanyahu also went on to criticise the attorney general who has reportedly barred him from speaking about the reforms due to his conflict of interest agreement, as he is facing charges of corruption. “This is what the new Israeli democracy looks like: Do not respect the majority, try to block votes, do not allow speech. So I say, enough with this theatre of the absurd.”

Protests in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv

Thousands of people poured into Jerusalem from across the country on Monday to join the demonstrations outside the parliament. So far, the police have arrested eight people for disorderly conduct and also worked to reroute traffic after protesters blocked the roads. “We are fighting for our children’s future, for our country’s future. We don’t intend to give up,” said opposition leader and former PM Yair Lapid addressing a meeting of his party in the Knesset while protests continued outside.

Furthermore, while the Israeli PM assures that the country will remain a “vibrant democracy” the protesters say otherwise. “We’re here to demonstrate for the democracy. Without democracy there’s no state of Israel. And we’re going to fight till the end,” said Marcos Fainstein, a protester in Tel Aviv, to the Associated Press. Earlier today, demonstrators also briefly halted traffic on Tel Aviv’s main highway while hundreds across the city waved Israeli flags.



Demonstrators block lawmakers' houses

According to local media reports, on Monday morning protestors gathered outside the homes of lawmakers from Netanyahu’s coalition, in a bid to stop them from reaching the Knesset and voting. This included Likud MK (Member of Knesset) Tally Gotliv from leaving her house with her daughter who is autistic to school. However, citing a video from the lawmaker’s building, Jerusalem Post claims that she was asked by the protesters to find someone else to do it because she isn’t leaving the house.

ALSO READ | Benjamin Netanyahu blames Iran for attacking an Israeli-linked tanker

This drew condemnation from the leader of the opposition who called it a “siege” at the Gotliv’s home and said “a mother of a girl with special needs, and the fact that they didn't allow her to take her daughter to school…This isn’t our way. This is not the way of the protest. I send Tally strength and a hug for her daughter,” reported the Jerusalem Post. At least four lawmakers are said to have this hindrance including Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Legislation Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman, and Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter.

What happened in the Knesset on Monday?

The vote is just the first of three readings required for parliamentary approval and the process is expected to take months. Notably, the Netanyahu government holds 64 of the Knesset’s 120 seats. The Legislation Committee Chairman Rothman presented the proposal to the Knesset amid the ongoing stormy debate inside the parliament while protests raged outside the parliament.

ALSO READ | Syria: At least 15 killed as Israeli missile strikes building in Damascus



According to a report by Times of Israel, as the plenum on Monday began several MKs from the opposition raised Israeli flags in protest. Subsequently, parliamentary ushers confiscated the flags and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana ordered the opposition lawmakers’ removal. Reportedly, a number of observers in the viewer’s gallery also began banging loudly on the glass dividers until removed. Notably, prior to entering the parliament, several MKs left the building after the security said that they must have their bags searched before entering which also prompted some objections.