Israel: Protests outside parliament over proposed reforms; president warns of ‘constitutional collapse'

According to media reports, at least 70,000 Israelis protested outside the country’s parliament, the Knesset in Jerusalem, on Monday (February 13) while lawmakers inside traded insults over the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government’s plan to overhaul the judiciary. Meanwhile, in a rare warning, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the country was on the brink of “constitutional and social collapse” and urged all sides to come together.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Knesset Constitution Committee voted to send the first chapter of the proposal for the first reading which sparked chaos in the parliament. During the reading, several lawmakers were removed from the parliament to shouts of “shame, shame”, while others exchanged calls of “fascist” and “traitor”, as per Reuters, some were even seen crying inside the Knesset and singing protest folk songs.

At the same time, thousands had gathered outside the parliament in protest while demonstrations were also witnessed across the country, as per media reports. The controversial proposed judicial reforms would give Netanyahu greater control over the country’s judiciary including the appointment of judges and weaken the Supreme Court. These proposed changes have also led to weeks of protest across Israel.

ALSO READ | Israel launches air strikes against underground Hamas rocket factory in Gaza

In a rare intervention, Herzog in a televised speech, late Sunday, called for all sides to come to a consensus on the matter saying that these plans have left Israel on the brink of “constitutional and social collapse”. He added, “I feel - we all feel - that we are barely a moment away from a collision, and even from a violent collision.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli PM who is on trial for corruption charges but has since denied any wrongdoing, in a statement called on the heads of the opposition to “stop deliberately dragging the country into anarchy” and how most citizens do not want anarchy but want a “substantive discourse” and unity. A poll conducted by Israel's public broadcaster Kan, published on Sunday shows that only 28 per cent of Israelis support the judicial reform while 50 per cent have opposed it.

The critics of the proposal have warned that the plans risk undermining the democratic checks and balances as it weakens the judiciary while granting additional powers to the executive. However, it is not just the parliamentary opposition but Israel’s banks and the technology sector that have also warned about how these proposals can isolate the country internationally and affect economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE