Israel launches air strikes against underground Hamas rocket factory in Gaza

Israel launched overnight air strikes against a Hamas complex in Gaza in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave, the military said early Monday. Israel's military said it attacked an underground site used by the Hamas Islamists to manufacture rockets.

"In response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into Israel, IDF fighter jets struck overnight an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation," the Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Palestinian sources told Reuters that Israeli ground forces also fired on Hamas border positions on Monday. Sirens could be heard in Israeli towns near the Gaza border, warning of possible new rocket launches.

Also Read | Israel jets strike Hamas facility in Gaza Strip hours after intercepting fired rocket

Meanwhile, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, witness reports suggested that troops had surrounded a house in the city of Nablus, leading to gunfire and possible casualties.

The Den of Lions, a group of Palestinian gunmen, claimed to have ambushed an army unit. Israel did not comment on the claims. The group is mostly based in Nablus and nearby Jenin which has been subject to intensified Israeli raids over the past year.

Hamas cadres seized control of Gaza in 2007 and have fought several wars with Israel there since. When smaller Gazan factions attack Israel, it generally retaliates against Hamas.



Israel to legalise nine West Bank settlements

Israel announced on Sunday that it would legalise nine settlements in the occupied West Bank following a series of attacks in east Jerusalem, including one that killed three Israelis.

"In response to the murderous terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, the security cabinet decided unanimously to authorise nine communities in Judea and Samaria," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement. The statement carried the name Israel uses for the West Bank, Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

"These communities have existed for many years; some have existed for decades," it said.

Known was "wild" settlements, these were built without authorisation from the Israeli government.

"The Civil Administration Higher Planning Committee will be convened in the coming days to approve the construction of new residential units in existing communities in Judea and Samaria," the statement said.

Netanyahu has said earlier on Sunday that he wanted to "strengthen settlements", which are illegal under international law. More than 475,000 Israelis reside in settlements in the West Bank, where 2.8 million Palestinians live.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE