Benjamin Netanyahu blames Iran for attacking an Israeli-linked tanker

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of attacking a tanker with Israeli links earlier this month. The assault resulted in 'minor' damages to the ship, as reported by AFP.

“On the Iranian front, our efforts are unceasing for the simple reason that Iran’s acts of aggression are unceasing,” Netanyahu said at the start of his weekly cabinet meeting.

“Last week, Iran again attacked an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf (region) and struck at the international freedom of navigation,” he said.

On February 10, Campo Square, a Liberian-flagged product tanker, was “hit by an airborne object while in the Arabian Sea, approximately 300 nautical miles (555 kilometers) off the coasts of India and Oman,” according to Eletson, the Greek company that controls the vessel.

“Both the vessel and crew are safe and proceeding as per planned passage. There is minor damage to the vessel,” Eletson said in a statement Saturday

A spokesman for Eletson told AFP that Zodiac Maritime, the British shipping company founded and headed by an Israeli, Eyal Ofer, was "linked" to the Liberian company that owns Campos Square.

Netanyahu's remarks come after Syrian state media reported that Israel had hit a Damascus suburb late on Saturday, killing five people and injuring 15, according to the Syrian report.

The strike, according Reuters, was directed at an area in the Syrian capital's Kafar Sousah district, which is adjacent to an enormous and well-guarded security complex and near Iranian sites.

(With inputs from agencies)