Israeli Cabinet approves bill on $270,000 gift to Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges, might be able to keep a $270,000 donation he received from a relative to pay for his legal bills. The provision is part of a bill moved by the Israeli Cabinet on Sunday. The bill is a part of the controversial overhaul of Israel’s legal system by Netanyahu’s new government. People have been protesting against the judicial overhaul for weeks now.

Netanyahu, who is facing charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes for almost three years now, has called the entire thing a "witch hunt" by media, law enforcement agencies and the judiciary.

The country's high court has ordered Netanyahu to return the money he received from a late cousin for his and his wife, Sara's, legal expenses. Last week, several protesters gathered outside a salon in Tel Aviv where Sara was getting her hair done. Police had to be called in to escort her from the area safely.

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved the bill to let public officials accept donations for legal or medical bills. The bill is facing a lot of flak, with the country’s attorney general saying that it would promote corruption.

Meanwhile, a committee in the Israeli parliament also moved bills that will curtail the Supreme Court’s power of judicial review. It will further let the parliament override high court decisions.

(With inputs from agencies)

