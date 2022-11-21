Iran taking retaliatory measures after IAEA brought a censuring resolution

Days after nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed a resolution censuring Iran over insufficient cooperation with the agency, Tehran has responded.

The foreign ministry said that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) was taking necessary measures without specifying the nature of it.

"In response to the recent action of three European countries and the United States in the adoption of a resolution against Iran, some initial measures have been decided by the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

The ministry also hinted that the IAEA's next delegation trip to Iran may be shelved.

"The IAEA delegation's trip to Tehran was approved in the framework of the deal with the agency. Iran's next steps will be taken in accordance with the new conditions."

Tehran added that the said measures were realised on Monday in presence of IAEA inspectors at the Natanz and Fordo enrichment complexes.

"The Islamic republic of Iran is always prepared to respond in the appropriate manner to the actions of Western parties when they return to their commitments," the spokesperson signed off as saying.

What did IAEA do?

The resolution passed last week was introduced by the United States, France, Germany ad the United Kingdom.

Under the resolution, IAEA is pressing Iran to explain the presence of undeclared man-made uranium found at three sites, calling for "access to locations and material" as well as the collection of samples.

Notably, a similar resolution was passed in June as well with Russia and China being the only countries to object to it.

Western countries for long have accused Tehran of developing nuclear weapons - a claim which has been denied by Tehran repeatedly.

Iran is of the view that IAEA's probe into the matter needs to be closed before any agreement can be reached on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

(With inputs from agencies)