West asks Iran to cooperate with IAEA

Just a day after Iran was criticised for lack of co-operation, Western countries on Friday (November 18) urged Iran to take "essential and urgent" action on issues raised by United Nations' nuclear watchdog. On Thursday, Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors passed a resolution that targetted Iran.

USA and world powers struck a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, but former US president Donald Trump took the US out of the deal. Talks are on to restore the deal but an impasse has been reached over the issue of undeclared Uranium particles.

"The board has sent a clear message that it is essential and urgent that Iran fulfils its (non-proliferation treaty)-required safeguards obligations," said France, Germany, Britain and the United States in a joint statement.

The nations urged Iran to "take the actions specified without delay".

The non-proliferation treaty is an international agreement aimed at preventing the spread of atomic weapons.

The same countries had brought the resolution at the IAEA, which was the second of its kind within six months regarding a lack of "technically credible" answers provided by Iran.

The watchdog has been pressing Iran to explain the presence of undeclared man-made uranium found at three sites, calling for "access to locations and material" as well as the collection of samples.

Western powers accuse Iran of seeking to build nuclear weapons, something that Tehran has always denied.

In Friday's statement, the Western powers welcomed the latest resolution and urged Iran to explain the presence of the particles.

"We hope Iran takes this opportunity to cooperate with the IAEA in good faith toward closing these outstanding matters," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

