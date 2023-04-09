Mourners gather for funerals of British-Israeli sisters killed in occupied West Bank

The funeral of two British-Israeli sisters, who were killed in a shooting in the occupied West Bank, was held on Sunday with a sea of mourners at the prayer hall in Kfar Etzion settlement cemetery. Maia (20) and Rina Dee (15) were on their way to a family picnic when their car, which also had their mother, was attacked in the north of the Jordan Valley. The car drove off the road after being shot, killing the sisters. Their mother is fighting for her life and undergoing surgery to remove bullets from her neck and spine.

The funeral took place in Kfar Etzion, with a lot of mourners at the prayer hall at the cemetery being teenagers, some from the school Rina went to. One of the bodies wsa covered in black cloth, while the other was covered in blue. Their father embraced them as their three siblings looked on.

The family moved to the West Bank settlement of Efrat from London nine years ago. The family, along with their extended family members, were going to Tiberias for a picnic in three separate cars when the tragic incident occurred.

Rabbi Dee, the girls' father, told BBC that when he heard the news of the attack, he didn't know that his own family was involved. He called his wife and daughters but they did not answer. He then saw pictures of the scene online and noticed a suitcase that was similar to one of theirs. There was "panic" and "screaming" in the room.

Rabbi then drove to the sight and wasn't allowed to approach the vehicle. He was handed his daughter's ID card which confirmed the devastating news.

Describing his daughters, Rabbi Dee told BBC that Maia was volunteering for national service in a high school and wanted to do that for another year. Rina was "beautiful, fun, very smart, top grades in every subject... very responsible," he said. "When it came to sweeping out the youth club floor, if other people didn't turn up, she would be there by herself for three hours on a Friday morning, to make sure it was done," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident a terror attack and tweeted his condolences to the family on Saturday.

Following the killing of the two sisters, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai told all Israelis who had firearms licences to carry their weapons.

Earlier on Friday, an Italian tourist was killed and seven other people were wounded in Tel Aviv in a suspected car-ramming attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

