US President Donald Trump cleared the extradition of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana to India on Thursday (Feb 13) after meeting with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India had long sought the decision on the extradition of Rana, the mastermind behind the attack currently serving time in a Los Angeles jail, to India.

While announcing the decision, the US president said, "Today I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil people of the world, and having to do with the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. So, he is going back to India to face justice."

PM Modi appreciated the decision and thanked Trump for it.

"A perpetrator of the Mumbai terror attack is being extradited for his interrogation and trial in India. I thank President Trump for expediting the process," the Indian PM said.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana is a Pakistan-origin Canadian national. He once worked as a doctor for the Pakistan Army. He is facing charges of being the mastermind behind the Mumbai terror attack in 2008 in which 160 people were killed in the west Indian megapolis. Officials have confirmed that he was aware of the attack and was in constant contact with the terrorists and their leaders in Pakistan.

David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist and one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attack, had testified against Rana and claimed Rana helped him from 2007 to 2008 to plan the attack. Headley said he visited Mumbai five times on a five-year visa within a year. He even revealed the role of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the attack and said Rana helped him open an immigration company to hide his identity.

Rana visited Mumbai with his wife and stayed at the Taj Mahal Hotel to prepare for the attack. The hotel later became the main target of the attack that started on 26 November 2008.

