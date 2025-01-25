The Supreme Court of the United States (US) cleared 2008 Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India on Saturday (Jan 25), PTI reported.

India has long sought the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai Taj Hotel attack, which killed more than 160 people.

Rana approached the US Supreme Court

This comes weeks after Rana approached the US Supreme Court against his extradition to India after losing the legal battle in lower courts.

Rana had last reached out to the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco after losing the legal battle in lower courts and several federal courts.

On December 16, US Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar urged the Supreme to reject the petition. Rana’s counsel Joshua L Dratel, in his response on December 23 challenged the US Government’s recommendation and pleaded with the Supreme Court that his writ be accepted.

Rana is a declared fugitive in India

Meanwhile, in July last year, a US court rejected the USD 1.5 million bail application of the Pakistani-origin Canadian describing him as a flight risk.

Rana was re-arrested on June 10 last year in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He is a declared fugitive in India.

In August last year, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that Rana was “extraditable to India" citing the extradition treaty between the two countries.

Rana is currently in jail in Los Angeles and faces charges for his role in the attack. He is said to be associated with the Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, who was one of the main conspirators of the attack.

