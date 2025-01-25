US President Donald Trump's administration asked the federal agencies on Friday (Jan 24) to terminate roles and offices related to diversity, equity and inclusion programs, after placing them on paid leave earlier this week, a memo circulated by the Office of Personnel Management showed.

"Each agency, department, or commission head shall take action to terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and 'environmental justice' offices and positions within 60 days," said a memo from the US Office of Personnel Management, referring to jobs aimed at boosting "diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility."

Why it matters?

After taking office on Monday, the Republican leader has issued a series of executive orders seeking to dismantle DEI programs.

DEI programs seek to promote opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, LGBT people and other traditionally underrepresented groups. Civil rights advocates argue such programs, generally backed by Democrats, are needed to address longstanding inequities and structural racism.

Trump and his allies say DEI programs unfairly discriminate against other Americans and weaken the importance of candidates' merit in job hiring or promotion.

Trump fires first female Coast Guard chief

The US President dismissed Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the head of the US Coast Guard, citing her excessive emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Fagan, who made history as the first woman to lead a branch of the US Armed Forces, was removed from her position on Tuesday (Jan 21). This comes after Trump said he would eliminate DEI programs across federal agencies.

Trump has also pressured the private sector to join his attack on DEI. Civil rights advocates say his push marks a significant setback to decades-long efforts to ensure equality in federal hiring and contracts.

However, it was not immediately clear from the memo how many DEI staffers each federal agency has.

US administration directed all federal DEI staff to be put on leave

President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday directed that all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on paid leave, according to a memo from the Office of Personnel Management.

The memo follows an executive order Trump signed on his first day ordering a sweeping dismantling of the federal government's diversity and inclusion programs that could touch on everything from anti-bias training to funding for minority farmers and homeowners.

(With inputs from agencies)