US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he stands by his decision to terminate the government-provided security detail for Dr Anthony Fauci.



The decision follows former president Joe Biden’s last-minute pardon of Fauci on his final day in office, aimed at shielding the former disease expert from potential investigation by the Trump administration.



Trump addressed the issue during remarks in North Carolina, saying, “When you work for government, at some point your security detail comes off. You can’t have them forever. So, I think it’s very standard.”



Trump further added that he would not take responsibility if threats were made against Fauci, suggesting the former official could fund his own private security.



“They all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security, too,” Trump added.



The New York Times initially reported the termination of Fauci’s security detail, which had been provided by the National Institutes of Health in response to threats.



Fauci had faced criticism and scrutiny from Republican lawmakers during Trump’s presidency, particularly over disagreements regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Senator Rand Paul voiced his support for ending the security detail. He announced on social media that he had submitted information backing the decision. “I wish him nothing but peace, but he needs to pay for his own limos,” Paul posted on X (formerly Twitter).



Trump has also previously removed government security for other former officials, including John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, and Brian Hook, who had been provided additional protection due to threats from Iran. Bolton has been a vocal critic of Trump, while Pompeo, who briefly considered a 2024 presidential run, has largely endorsed Trump’s campaign.



Fauci, a longtime government infectious diseases expert, was at odds with Trump on several occasions during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been the subject of threats and scrutiny since his tenure.