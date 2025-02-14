United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is wanted for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. After his bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both leaders addressed the media, with the US president saying that Rana was "going back to India to face justice".

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Rana was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks, which were a series of coordinated Islamist terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008 in Mumbai. According to the official data, a total of 175 people died, including nine of the attackers. More than 300 injured were injured.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," Trump said.

Expressing his gratitude towards Trump, PM Modi said, "A perpetrator of the Mumbai terror attack is being extradited for his interrogation and trial in India. I thank President Trump for expediting the process."

Rana's review petition was rejected

The confirmation came just a few weeks after the US Supreme Court in January rejected Rana's review petition. "In view of the recent Supreme Court decision, and consistent with applicable US law, the Department of State is currently evaluating next steps in this case," the US State Department had said, further adding, "We have long supported India's efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice."

(With inputs from agencies)