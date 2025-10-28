/Zinc-lined coffins, police-supervised cremations: India's new Ebola death protocol explained

India has prohibited the cross-border transportation of human remains of confirmed or suspected Ebola virus disease (EVD) patients as part of stringent new biosecurity measures aimed at preventing potential outbreaks. The directive, issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union Health Ministry, also lays down detailed protocols for handling deaths caused by Ebola in Indian hospitals.

According to the DGHS document reviewed by WION, the transportation of human remains of Ebola patients from abroad into India is no longer permitted. “The cross-border transportation of the HRs of confirmed/suspected EVD cases into India is prohibited,” the DGHS said in the document.

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The guidelines have been framed after considering recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. The ministry said the measures are intended to ensure the safe and dignified handling of human remains of Ebola patients and other highly infectious casualties while minimising the risk of disease transmission.

Under the new rules, if the body of a confirmed or suspected Ebola patient arrives at an Indian airport under unavoidable circumstances, authorities must immediately initiate a biosecurity response. The remains will be required to undergo specialised containment procedures, including double-wrapping in a 150-micrometre-thick plastic sheet and placement inside a zinc-lined coffin. The body must then be assessed by a specialised forensic task force before being cremated under strict police supervision, according to the guidelines.