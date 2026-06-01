/What happened at Tiananmen Square and why is China tightening controls against activists ahead of anniversary?

The Chinese government have increased their surveillance and imposed restrictions on dissidents and activists across the nation ahead of the 37th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, according to The Epoch Times. An individual stated that they had been placed under close monitoring, confined to their homes, and warned to hold open discussion on the anniversary.

What is the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown?

The military suppression of the student-led pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing on June 4, 1989, left thousands dead or injured. Since then, Chinese authorities have continued to regard any public commemoration of the incident as an extremely sensitive political matter.

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The report said the latest measures follow a familiar pattern, with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tightening security and political controls each year ahead of the anniversary of June 4. It further noted that the New York-based rights group Human Rights in China released its annual statement from the Tiananmen Mothers, a group representing relatives of those killed during the 1989 crackdown.

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In the statement, the organisation reiterated its longstanding demands for the CCP to reveal the full facts surrounding the events of June 4, provide compensation to victims' families, and ensure accountability for those responsible.



In 1989, the Victims of Communism Memorial in Washington, a replica of the Goddess of Democracy statue, was also erected by Tiananmen protesters. The erected memorial commemorates over 100 million people who lost their lives under communist regimes since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.