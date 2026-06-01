/20 US military sites damaged in Middle East since start of Iran war: Report

Since the start of Iran war with a combined US, Israel airstrike on February 28, Tehran has suffered massive infrastructure damage but Iran too has responded with aggression causing extensive damage to the US military. According to a report, Iran has damaged 20 US military sites since the start of the war.

Satellite images and videos analysed by BBC suggest the attacks are "more extensive than publicly acknowledged" by United States.

Key US facilities across eight countries in the Middle East have been attacked by Iran causing damage to state-of the-art air defence systems, refuelling aircraft and radars.

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The target of attack has been both, US bases and shared military facilities in the Middle East, reported the media house.

Highlighting his military's success in striking US facilities Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader Tuesday claimed the Middle East was no longer a "safe place" for American bases.

Tehran's counter-attacks have been precise and extensive?

Analysts say that the damage at US facilities suggests that Tehran's counter-attacks have been precise and extensive than US forces previously acknowledged.

According to the report, US facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain and Oman have been damaged. Some analysts place the number of bases hit by Iran as high as 28.

The report that has used satellite imagery from other international providers verifies damage to three state-of-the-art anti-ballistic missile batteries systems at the Al Ruwais and Al Sader airbases in the UAE and Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan.