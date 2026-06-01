/'Masterclass in selective moral outrage': Iran slams EU's statement condemning strikes against Kuwait

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday (June 1) responded to a European Union (EU) statement criticising Tehran ‘violating its sovereignty according to International Law’. In his response,Baghaei posted on X, “EU’s statement blaming Iran for exercising its right to self-defence against US aggression launched from bases in neighbouring countries is a masterclass in selective moral outrage; it is hypocritical and reckless.”
The EU said that it strongly condemns “such attacks” as it poses “serious threat to regional security and stability.”
While the bloc’s statement called for “full respect of international law by all parties, including the principles of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law”, Tehran responded with: “The EU must remain faithful to the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter that it has long claimed to uphold.” Defending the country’s right to self-defence against the US bombardment, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson urgedthe EUto remain faithful to the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter.
The EU’s swift condemnation underscores Western anxieties over the safety of strategic energy corridors and international shipping lanes in the Gulf, which frequently become flashpoints during periods of heightened military activity. Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti military confirmed on Monday (June 1) that its air defence systems successfully intercepted a series of "hostile missile and drone attacks". The response triggered air-raid sirens across the Gulf nation, causing widespread alarm among residents as explosions echoed throughout the country. An official statement published by the Kuwait Army on its X account read: "The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile targets." The military announced, clarifying that the detonations were a direct result of their active countermeasures rather than successful enemy strikes.