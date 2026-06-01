/'Masterclass in selective moral outrage': Iran slams EU's statement condemning strikes against Kuwait

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday (June 1) responded to a European Union (EU) statement criticising Tehran ‘violating its sovereignty according to International Law’. In his response,Baghaei posted on X, “EU’s statement blaming Iran for exercising its right to self-defence against US aggression launched from bases in neighbouring countries is a masterclass in selective moral outrage; it is hypocritical and reckless.”

The EU said that it strongly condemns “such attacks” as it poses “serious threat to regional security and stability.”

While the bloc’s statement called for “full respect of international law by all parties, including the principles of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law”, Tehran responded with: “The EU must remain faithful to the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter that it has long claimed to uphold.” Defending the country’s right to self-defence against the US bombardment, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson urgedthe EUto remain faithful to the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter.

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