/Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim strike on military base used by US Forces

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced they had targeted a military base used by the US to launch strikes against Iranian territory on Monday (June 1). While the statement, broadcast across state media including IRIB, did not specify the base's location, the timing closely coincided with reports of regional conflict.

Shortly before the Iranian announcement, the Kuwaiti military reported that its national air defence systems were actively engaging and intercepting an incoming drone and missile attack. The overlapping events suggest a potential link between the targeted US operations and the aerial assault intercepted over Kuwait, intensifying concerns over escalating regional hostilities.

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The Kuwaiti military confirmed that its air defence systems successfully intercepted a series of "hostile missile and drone attacks." The response triggered air-raid sirens across the Gulf nation, causing widespread alarm among residents as explosions echoed throughout the country. An official statement published by the Kuwait Army on its X account read: "The General Staff of the Army wishes to advise that any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting these hostile attacks. The military announced, clarifying that the detonations were a direct result of their active countermeasures rather than successful enemy strikes.

According to KUNA, the state-run news agency, the emergency sirens rang out nationwide despite a current US-Iran ceasefire intended to stabilise regional tensions. The sudden breach of security has raised fresh concerns about the fragility of the peace agreement and the ongoing threat of aerial assaults in the region. Local authorities have not yet identified the origin of the hostile deployment or reported any casualties or structural damage resulting from the intercepted debris.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.