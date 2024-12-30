A politician from the Indian state of Bihar, Prashant Kishore, ended up in a heated argument with the protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants in Patna when he said to one of them, "You have just demanded kambal (blanket) from me and now showing attitude." The incident took place on Monday (Dec 30) when the protesters accused the Jan Suraaj Party chief, who claimed to support them, of being absent when police resorted to lathi charges and used water cannons on them.

Advertisment

In a viral video, the heated argument between Kishore and a student showed the politician making the remark to a protesting student who replies, "Are you going to bully us over a blanket now?"

दो कौड़ी के बाज़ारू लोग राजनीति को भी दुकानदारी समझ बैठे है। जैसे अपने पेड स्टाफ सह पेड कार्यकर्ताओं पर धौंस जमाते है वैसे ही जनता को समझ लिया है। इ बिहार है बाज़ारू बाबू- बीजेपी के पैसे से यहाँ वोट और मुद्दा नहीं बंटेगा pic.twitter.com/Wx0YGXNKPV — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 30, 2024

Another student was heard saying in the video, "We do not need your help, sir. You left the venue when the Patna police resorted to a lathi charge."

Advertisment

Also read | India: 'Bandh' in Punjab by protesting farmers cripples traffic, hits commercial activities

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (JDU) shared the video accusing Kishore of trying to undermine the protest.

"These worthless market people have started considering politics a business. They have considered the public as a business, just like they intimidate their paid staff and paid workers. This is Bihar, votes and issues do not get divided here by BJP's money," the RJD post read.

Advertisment

'Prashant Kishore, go back'

The students are demanding a re-examination of the 70th preliminary exam of BPSC and a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Photograph: (PTI)

The protest began on December 13 and has been supported by Kishore along with other politicians.

But during the lathi charge, Kishore allegedly left the protest area, which sparked fury among the students. When he came back, he met with students who demanded that he leave amid chanting of slogan "Prashant Kishore, go back."

Also read | Carterpuri, an Indian village named after former US President Jimmy Carter

In a press conference, Kishore rejected the allegations by students and claimed to support them and their cause. He further clarified that the protest was led by students.

“If our issues are not resolved, then the form that our agitation will take from January 2… we will put more strength in that and protest. On January 3, we will also go to court. We will also look into using whatever legal options are available... To avoid such a situation, we request the government to take a positive decision," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)