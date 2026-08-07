/'You fear eggs', asks SC to Mahua Moitra, turns down petition seeking virtual appearance before police

The Supreme Court on Friday (Aug 7) refused to entertain Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from West Bengal Mahua Moitra's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order directing her to appear before police in a hate speech case. Hearing the petition a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said it did not want to interfere with the High Court order.

Moitra wants to appear before the police on August 15 through video conferencing as she fears eggs to be thrown at her.

“The requirement as per the police’s notice is to be at the police station in my own constituency. Last time I went there two things happened. First there were threats that eggs will be thrown etc. And second time eggs were actually thrown,” Senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan, appearing for the MP, submitted in the court.

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The court, however, asked Moitra to appear before the police and said, "You are a Member of Parliament. Having taken the plunge into politics, you fear eggs? When our freedom fighters have taken bullets on their chest? These are applications that should not come before this court at all,” the bench said.

Later, the senior lawyer withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

What is the egg throwing case?

Early in July, the Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal had alleged that a group of people hurled eggs at the party MLA’s office in Krishnanagar where she was meeting workers. She also claimed to be injured in the incident and blamed BJP workers for the attack.

Taking to X, Mahua Moitra wrote: “Currently being attacked by @bjp4india goons with @wbpolice watching on.” She also shared a video purportedly from the spot.

In over a minute long clip shared on X by Moitra a small crowd was seen gathered on the road, in front of a building throwing eggs towards a window where she was standing.