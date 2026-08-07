/'No need to worry, I am with you': PM Modi tells rebel TMC, ex-Uddhav Sena MPs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met elected NDA Lok Sabha MPs amid the ongoing ruckus in Parliament and urged them to actively participate in the parliamentary debates. Also present in the meeting were rebel TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, who were assured support by the Prime Minister and asked not to worry.

“Don’t worry about what is being said about you. No need to worry, I am with you," said Modi at the meeting.

"The NDA is a family. We are with the constituent parties. Every individual will be respected and given a chance. I am with every MP, not just one constituent party of the NDA. I stand with every MP of the NDA. You don't need to worry about anyone," he further said.

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He also raised concerns over the frequent disruption of the Parliament due to which new MPs were not getting ample opportunities to speak in the House.

He urged the MPs to read, learn, and understand the history of Parliament and work for the development of their respective states.

"There is a wealth of historical material in Parliament; use it to prepare debates. Work for the development of your respective states. The country will progress only when states progress," he said.

Around 45 MPs were part of the breakfast meeting held by PM Modi. This included 20 rebel TMC MPs, seven former Uddhav Sena MPs, 20 National People’s Party (NPP) MPs, and two MPs pf the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).