World Malaria Day 2023: Where does India stand in combating malaria?

World Malaria Day 2023: World Malaria Day is observed every year on April 25 to recognize global efforts to control malaria. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), it “is an occasion to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control”. The day was instituted by WHO member nations during the World Health Assembly 2007. This year’s theme, “Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement,” calls for raising awareness about the need to implement the available tools and strategies to control and eventually eradicate the disease.

Currently, 3.3 billion people in 106 countries globally are at risk of malaria. In 2012, malaria caused an estimated 627,000 deaths, mostly among African nations. Other parts of the world, like Asia, Latin America and to some extent the Middle East are also affected by malaria.

Malaria: Current global status

According to the most recent World Malaria Report, the global tally of malaria reached 429,000 malaria deaths and 212 million new cases in 2015. The rate of new malaria cases fell by 21 per cent globally between 2010 and 2015, and malaria death rates fell by 29 per cent in the same period. In sub-Saharan Africa, case incidence and death rates fell by 21 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.

United States

The day, April 25 was designated Malaria Awareness Day in 2007 by President George W. Bush. He called on American citizens to join in on the global to eradicate malaria on the African continent.

Europe

The European Vaccine Initiative announced sixteen new projects for the acceleration of malaria vaccine development on World Malaria Day 2014.

India

On World Malaria Day 2017, India included a series of measures to control the spread of this vector-borne disease. The coastal city of Mangaluru identified open water resources to target for eliminating mosquitoes that spread malaria.

Status of Malaria in India

India’s aim is to be malaria-free by 2027 and to eliminate the disease by 2030. The country has made stupendous progress in thwarting malaria, by reducing the disease by 66 per cent between 2018 and 2022.

In 2021, India accounted for 79 per cent of all malaria cases in Southeast Asia, according to the World Malaria Report 2022, that is released by WHO. India also accounted for 83 per cent of all malaria deaths in the region.

Compared to 2019, India was the only high-burden, high-impact country in the South East Asia region to report a decline in malaria cases in 2020.

"Considering the huge success of COVID-19 control, India can do it —control and elimination of Malaria are absolutely possible for India, with political will and societal support," Dr Nilima Kshirsagar, former National Chair and Emeritus Scientist ICMR, told IANS.

Challenges that still remain

While India has made a significant reduction in its malarial diseases, especially in smaller cities, some challenges still remain and the chances to achieve India’s 2027 malaria-free aim look bleak.

Currently, malaria is a notifiable disease in 33 States and Union Territories in India. It is all set to become a notifiable disease in some other states as well like Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya. Notifiable disease means that now all the malaria cases in these states will require by law to report to government authorities.

But the disruptions caused by Covid-19 have slowed down the mechanism of eliminating the disease. Furthermore, the potential effects of climate change, humanitarian crisis, health system shortfall, and limited donor funding are some challenges in combating malaria.

To receive the official elimination certification from the WHO, India must achieve zero transmission of malaria cases by 2027 and sustain such transmission for the subsequent three years till 2030.

"India witnessed an 85.1% decline in malaria cases and 83.36% decline in deaths during 2015-2022," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the Asia-Pacific Leaders' Conclave on Malaria Elimination on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)



