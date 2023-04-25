Kochi Water Metro inauguration today: Routes, ticket price and all you need to know about Kerala's KMW

India will get its first-ever water metro on Tuesday, April 25. The first water metro will be launched in Kerala’s Kochi city as the first phase of the project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala to flag off Kochi Water Metro with Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan. CM Vijayan said that this project will bring a major revolution in the water transport sector in the state and will also boost the state’s tourism.

The inauguration will be held at 11:00 am. The Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat train at 10:30 am in Thiruvananthapuram and will inaugurate the Water Metro online.

The Kochi Water Metro services will start on April 26, from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Kochi Water Metro: Why a water metro?

Kochi is one of the most densely populated districts in Kerala and inland water transport was once the primary means of freight and passenger transport on the Vembanadu Lake. This system has been declining over the last few decades. Also, water transport is inherently more energy efficient than either rail or road transport.

With this project, the aim would be on reducing pollution and traffic congestion in the city with easy access to business areas on the mainland for urban households located along the Kochi lakeshore.

Kochi Water Metro: Major details

1. The entire metro project is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited.

2. The project will start with eight hybrid boats.

3. Kochi Water Metro will connect 10 islands in and around the port city.

4. This dream project is funded by the Government of Kerala and German firm KfW.

5. The entire Kochi Water Metro (KWM) project comprises 78 electric boats and 38 terminals.

6. The KWM will run from Lithium Titanite Spinel batteries.

7. The water metro is touted to be eco-friendly, electrically propelled, and safe for differently-abled people too.

8. It will have air-conditioned boats with wide windows that will offer a scenic view of the backwaters.

9. Overall cost of the KWM project is Rs. 1,137 crore.

Kochi Water Metro: Route

In the first phase, the Kerala Water Metro service will take place between the High Court-Vypin terminals and the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. According to Kerala Chief Minister, commuters will be able to reach Vypin Terminal from High Court

Terminal in less than 20 minutes without getting stuck in traffic. Kakkanad can be reached within 25 minutes from Vyttila via Water Metro.

Kochi Water Metro: Ticket price

1. Minimum ticket rate for a boat journey is 20 rupees.

2. There are weekly and monthly passes for regular passengers, starting from Rs 180, using which a person can travel 12 times a week. The monthly pass costing Rs 600 will facilitate 50 journeys, while the three-month pass costing Rs 1500 will facilitate 150 journeys.

3. One can travel in Kochi Metro Rail and Kochi Water Metro using Kochi One Card.

4. Tickets can be booked digitally through Kochi One App.

Kochi Water Metro: How it will reduce travel time?

A comparison between bus and water metro routes

1. High Court-Vypin

Bus- 5 km, Rs 13 with an average travel time of 30 minutes to cover the distance

Water metro- 3.32 km, Rs 20 with an average travel time of 20 minutes to cover the distance

2. Kakkanad-Vytilla

Bus- 13 km, Rs 18- 25 with an average travel time of 45 to 60 minutes to cover the distance

Water metro- 5.10 km, Rs 30 with an average travel time of 23 minutes to cover the distance

