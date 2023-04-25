Ratan Tata awarded Australia's highest civilian honour, here's why

The business tycoon, Ratan Tata, a name that is also known for philanthropy and humanity has been conferred with Australia’s highest civilian honour. Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell announced the news on his official Twitter account while conferring the Tata Sons’ Chairman Rata Tata with the honour. The Order of Australia (AO) award was presented for the industrialists’ efforts in strengthening India-Australia bilateral relations.

Tata Group is India’s multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai and is known to Indians for generations. The name Tata itself is synonymous with the Indian industry. This company is also known and recognised worldwide. It has not merely reformulated many of the business principles but has also turned them upside down.

The motto of Tata Group is ‘Integrity, Responsibility, Excellence, Pioneering, and Unity.’

Why was Ratan Tata conferred with Australia’s highest civilian honour?

The Australian foreign diplomat also shared pictures from the ceremony on Saturday and added that Tata’s contributions have led to a lasting impact on the island nation.

He wrote, “Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry and philanthropy not just in India, but his contributions have also made a significant impact in Australia. Delighted to confer Order of Australia (AO) honour to Ratan Tata in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the Australian and Indian relationship”.

The 85-year-old played a critical role in the 2022 India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reportedly employs the biggest Australian workforce of any Indian firm with about 17,000 employees.

The honour comes a month after the business magnate was appointed as an Honorary Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO) for his service to fostering Indo-Aus ties, specifically in trade, investment, and philanthropy.

Ratan Tata is also a 2008 recipient of India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan.

Recently when Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited the Tata Sons chairman and chairperson of the Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran in India, they had a discussion on charitable endeavours. Tata and Gates had a conversation about enhancing their collaboration and teaming together for nutrition, diagnostics, and health.

Lesser-known facts about the Tata Group

1. With more than 900,000 employees working in different sectors of the Tata Group, it is India’s third largest employer after the Indian Railways and Indian Defence Forces.

2. The founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata is often referred to as the ‘father of Indian industry’.

3. In 1945, when management as a discipline was not fully developed even in Western countries, the Tatas set up Tata Industries, the first technocratic structure in Indian business.

4. In 1981, Tata Chemicals became one of the first companies in India to provide employee stock options.

5. In 952, Tatas started the Lakme brand of cosmetics as an outcome of a request from Prime Minster Jawaharlal Nehru’s office.



