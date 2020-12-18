With Pakistan in focus, India, Australia call for sustainable, irreversible action on terrorism

With Pakistan in focus, India, and Australia have called for "sustained" and "irreversible" action on terrorism during the 12th meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism between the 2 countries.

Without taking Islamabad's name, a joint release after the virtual talks said both sides, "underlined the urgent need for all countries to take immediate, sustained, verifiable and irreversible action" to ensure that "no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks".

Both sides also called " to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks", something that in diplomatic parlance means, Pakistan acting on the perpetrators of terror attacks in India, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The release said, "Australia reiterated its condemnation of terrorist attacks in India, including 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot and Pulwama and reiterated its support for the people and the government of India in the fight against terrorism."

All the 3 terror attacks were masterminded by terrorists and terror organisations based in Pakistan and by the country's own admission, many of these terrorists remain on its soil. Pakistan's top investigative authority, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in November of this year accepted the presence of eleven 26/11 terrorists who facilitated the 26/11 terror attack on its soil.

During the talks, India and Australia, "condemned the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism", and exchanged views on areas of cooperation like countering radicalization, combating the financing of terrorism, exploitation of the internet for terrorism, and violent extremism. The focus was also on counter-terrorism cooperation at UN, G20, FATF and the Quad--grouping.

Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs represented India in the talks, while from the Australian side, Tony Sheehan, Deputy Secretary International Security was present.