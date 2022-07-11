With focus on China, Indian army seeks personnel with Mandarin expertise

The Indian Army has issued a notification inviting applications from personnel who are fluent in Mandarin who will be able properly communicate with the Chinese military along the Line of Actual Control. According to the notification issued on Sunday, the army requires Mandarin experts for understanding the version of events presented by the People Liberation Army (PLA) at “Corps Commander level talks, Flag meetings, Joint Exercises, Border Personnel Meetings and others”.

The communication with the Chinese counterparts has become extremely important for the Indian Army in the current situation and as a result, it has taken steps to improve its in-house Mandarin expertise. While there has a significant boost in the Chinese language training programs, the army has also started training a number of junior and senior military commanders in the language.

"With improved Mandarin skills, the Indian Army personnel will be better empowered to convey their points in a much more cogent manner," a source told PTI.

According to ANI, the army has already signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Central University of Gujarat (CUG), Shiv Nadar University (SNU) for Mandarin courses. Tests are also being conducted at Langma School of Languages, New Delhi.

When it comes to the in-house measures, the School of Foreign Languages, Delhi and Army's Training School at Pachamari have more vacancies for personnel to join the courses. The Language Schools at the Northern, Eastern and Central Command are also offering Mandarin courses.

"With a recalibration of its strategic outlook towards the northern borders, the Indian Army has upscaled its Chinese language training and synergistically enmeshed appropriate scaling of Chinese linguists within its overall strategy," PTI quoted another source in their report.

(With inputs from agencies)