It's getting crowded in the Tory leader race, Liz Truss joins 10 contenders in a bid to replace Boris Johnson

United Kingdom's foreign minister Liz Truss has joined the race to become Tory leader and the nation's next prime minister. Truss entered the fractious contest on Sunday, by announcing her candidacy in the Daily Telegraph newspaper. AFP reports that Truss declared that she had "a clear vision of where we need to be, and the experience and resolve to get us there". The foreign minister is the 11th person to enter their bid trying to replace Boris Johnson and as of now, she is seen as the frontrunner in the nail-biting contest. Before Truss, the former defence minister Penny Mordaunt had submitted their stake in the Tory leadership contest.

Watch | Search for UK's new PM begins: Who will replace Boris Johnson? Wallace, Sunak clear favourites

However, as AFP puts it Mordaunt is not among the favourites, but, contests like these can be very unpredictable. More than a dozen lawmakers from the many factions of the conservative party are potentially set to compete and political commenters say few candidates can be "discounted".

The early favourite was former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who drew some strong fire from Johnson loyalists, one of whom even referred to him as "a treacherous bastard."

Also read | Eight Tory lawmakers, including the 'treacherous' Rishi Sunak announce their bid to replace Boris Johnson

Sajid Javid, former health minister who has also announced his candidacy, and Sunak both announced their resignations late on Tuesday, inspiring others, junior colleagues to do the same. This was the catalyst that led to Boris Johnson announcing his resignation as Tory leader a mere 36 hours later.

But the field is crowded. Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign secretary who came in second to Johnson in the most recent election in 2019, is running again.

Also read | UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace says he will not stand to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader

Grant Shapps, the secretary of transportation, and the recently appointed finance minister Nadhim Zahawi has also put in bids.

They are joined on the increasing list of candidates by the attorney general and ardent Brexiteer Suella Braverman, the relatively obscure former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, and backbench Tory MP Tom Tugendhat.

Rehman Chishti, another Tory MP, also declared his intention to run for leader on Sunday night, bringing the total to 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.