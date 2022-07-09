UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace says he will not stand to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader

After Rishi Sunak announced his bid, Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Saturday (July 9) said that he would not stand to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and prime minister. After Johnson resigned from the top post, several polls put him among the frontrunners.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Wallace said, "After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party." He further added that he was "grateful" for the support he had garnered.

Wallace said that "it has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe." He didn't reveal who he would be backing.

After Johnson stepped down, so far four Conservative lawmakers have officially confirmed their desire to be the next leader. Reports have mentioned that about a dozen others are also expected to run for the job.

'Ready for Rishi'

On Friday, Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that he was running to replace Boris. In a campaign video, Sunak said, "Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister."

Sunak added, "The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future. Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination? Or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?"

