Shinzo Abe's assassination: Local police say there were 'undeniable flaws' in security

The assassination of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shocked the world. Japan's longest-serving modern leader and the country's best-known politician was killed on Friday (July 8) by a man when Abe was delivering a campaign speech in Nara.

The head of police of the area where the leader was assassinated admitted on Saturday that there were "undeniable" flaws in security for the former prime minister. He has pledged an investigation. The police chief said he "take[s] responsibility" for the security failure that resulted in Abe's demise.

Nara Prefectural Police Chief Tomoaki Onizuka told a news conference that Abe's security personnel followed Onizuka's approved plan.

He said, "After the first report of the incident came at 11:30 a.m., and the situation was revealed, it was the height of the guilt and regret I've felt in my 27 years in law enforcement. I feel the weight of my responsibility."

Japan is known for its strict gun laws and it is understood that the security at local campaign events in Japan can be relatively relaxed. But considering Abe's profile, people around the world raised questions about whether measures to protect him were too lax.

Onizuka further said, "The urgent matter is for us to conduct a thorough investigation to clarify what happened."

His voice was shaking with emotion when he said, "As the regional police chief responsible for the safety and security of the region, I took necessary steps and built structures for security and guarding."

Suspect arrested

The officials arrested a 41-year-old man immediately after Abe was shot at close range. The authorities revealed that the suspect had used a homemade gun.

The suspect told investigators he had also visited other spots where Abe had made campaign appearances, including in the city of Okayama, more than 200 km (120 miles) from Nara, media reported.

