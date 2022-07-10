How Sri Lanka melted away: Anatomy of a massive protest

Sri Lanka is currently in a mess, facing its worst economic crisis. The country has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation. The South Asian nation ran out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

People in the country have been protesting but the magnitude of the protests changed when the frustration of people with the ongoing economic crisis boiled over on Saturday (July 9).

A huge crowd of protesters surged passed armed guards into the presidential palace and took it over. They smashed the furniture and artefacts and also were seen “partying” in the swimming pool.

Hundreds of thousands massed in Colombo demanding Rajapaksa take responsibility for shortages of medicines, food and fuel.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka economic crisis: Dhammika Perera resigns from posts after 16 days being appointed as minister

What happened on Saturday?

Protesters stormed the presidential palace and forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to agree to resign. After that, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he would step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over.

Media reports mentioned that protesters who seized the residence of the head of Sri Lanka found a huge amount of money there. Millions of rupees were in Rajapaksa’s closet, local media reported. Eyewitnesses published a video online, in which they allegedly counted 17.8 million.

Video footage has emerged of Sri Lanka security forces shooting moments before protesters entered the President’s house yesterday

Watch some videos here:

Protesters who seized the residence of the head of Sri Lanka found a huge amount of money there.



Millions of rupees were in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's closet, local media reported. Eyewitnesses published a video online, in which they allegedly counted 17.8 million. pic.twitter.com/fwxCZiM8FJ — Jim yakus (@SJIMYAKUS) July 10, 2022 ×

Video footage of Sri Lankan protesters taking over President's office in Colombo



📸 Buddi U Chandrasiri pic.twitter.com/FINwaaqUat — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) July 9, 2022 ×

What happened on Sunday?

On Sunday, calm returned to Colombo but protesters across the country were seen on the streets waving flags and chanting.

News agencies have stated that the Sri Lankan protesters refused to budge from Rajapaksa's residence on Sunday. "Our struggle is not over. We won't give up this struggle until he actually leaves," student leader Lahiru Weerasekara told reporters.

Video footage has emerged of Sri Lanka security forces shooting moments before protesters entered the President's house yesterday.

Watch it here:

Video footage has emerged of Sri Lanka security forces shooting moments before protesters entered the President's house yesterday pic.twitter.com/eMMgRWyPZK — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) July 10, 2022 ×

On Sunday the presidential palace was a free-for-all, with children and parents plonking on a grand piano, admiring the expensive artwork, picnicking and taking in turns to sit in the president's chair. "When leaders live in such luxury, they have no idea how the commoners manage," Buddhist monk Sri Sumeda told AFP. "This shows what can be done when people decide to exercise their power."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.