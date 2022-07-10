Sri Lanka economic crisis: Dhammika Perera resigns from posts after 16 days being appointed as minister

The Sri Lankan crisis takes another dramatic turn as Dhammika Perera, the minister of investment promotion, has announced his resignation from his position as minister with immediate effect. The business tycoon, in a letter, told President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today that he accepted the aforementioned job in light of the present economic climate and his deep love for the nation. Perera took his oath of Parliament as a member in front of the Speaker on June 22 this year, filling the national list parliamentary seat that had been left vacant by the resignation of the late Basil Rajapaksa, reported by the morning.

The minister in his letter said, "I am now of the view, your Excellency, that Sri Lanka should expediate to identify and implement a solution that will achieve economic stability and address the needs of the people of our country."

Perera further added, "I always act to the best interest of my country and in order to facilitate such action, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Minister of Investment Promotion with immediate effect," he said.

Two days later, Perera was sworn in before the President as the Minister of Investment Promotion as per the oath. However, before taking his oath as a member of Parliament, he had resigned from his positions on the boards of all his firms.

The South Asian country is facing its worst economic crisis since its independence in the year 1948.

