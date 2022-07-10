Sri Lanka in crisis: US demands immediate and long-term solutions to overcome 'discontent'

The Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was chased from his home. Later, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of the House, declared his resignation on Wednesday (July 13), prompting the United States to call on Sri Lankan officials to take immediate action to seek long-term solutions. Rajapaksa’s decision comes in the wake of the greatest protest to ever sweep Sri Lanka, during which tens of thousands of demonstrators assaulted Rajapaksa’s residence and office to vent their wrath against a person responsible for the nation’s worst crisis. The US condemned violence on Saturday (July 10) when the mob reached the president’s house and also issued warnings against journalists and protesters, reported by AFP.

As the president prepares to step down, a State Department official said, "The Sri Lankan parliament to approach this juncture with a commitment to the betterment of the nation -- not any one political party." He further added, "We urge this government or any new, constitutionally selected government to work quickly to identify and implement solutions that will achieve long-term economic stability and address the Sri Lankan people's discontent over the worsening economic conditions, including power, food and fuel shortages."

The spokesperson stated that the Sri Lankan people have the right to peacefully express themselves and but have asked officials to arrest people involved in any protest related occurrences.

Superpower nations US and China have both pledged assistance in recent weeks as the formerly rich South Asian island struggles with affording basic necessities such as fuel and food. In spite of Rajapaksa's denial of war crime accusations in the brutal conclusion of the island’s long civil war and his close economic ties to China, the president has had a contentious relationship with the United States.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it is hoping for a resolution to Sri Lanka's political turmoil that will allow a resumption of talks for a bailout package after a violent day of protests.

