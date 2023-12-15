WION Explains | Behind the chaos: Exploring the dynamics of MP suspensions in Indian Parliament

The halls of Indian Parliament are witnessing chaos as, amidst the uproar over Wednesday's security breach, 14 Members of Parliament (MPs) have been suspended.

Among the 14 MPs suspended for "unruly behaviour", nine are from Congress, two from CPM, and one each from DMK, CPI (M) and TMC.

Let's have a look at MP suspensions in India, the criteria and what happens to the grounded leaders.

Recent suspensions

On Thursday (Dec 14), a total of 15 MPs were suspended, 14 from Lok Sabha — the lower house and one from Rajya Sabha — the upper house. Later, the suspension of DMK MP SR Pratiban, a Rajya Sabha MP, was withdrawn.

The 14 leaders that stand grounded are: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party; P R Natarajan-Communist Party of India (Marxist); V K Sreekandan-Congress; Benny Behanan-Congress; K Subbarayan-CPI; S Venkateshan-CPM; Manickam Tagore-Congress party; Mohammed Javed-Congress; T N Prathapan-Congress; Hibi Eden-Congress; S Jothimani-Congress; Ramya Haridas-Congress and Dean Kuriakose-Congress.

They stand suspended for purportedly stalling proceedings in both houses, which led to subsequent adjournments.

On Wednesday (Dec 13), the security of Lok Sabha was breached after two miscreants entered the parliament and hurled canisters of coloured smoke while raising slogans of 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (No to Autocracy).

Rising MP suspensions under NDA

As per the Indian Express, it has been alleged by the Opposition that the ruling NDA targets their MPs for protests over various issues. They have also raised concerns over the government's approach to dissent.

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the number of suspensions has nearly doubled, reported The Hindu in October.

As per the report, during the Indian National Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government, 50 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended over the two terms from 2004 to 2014. Under the current government, the number of suspensions reached 94 in October, with the latest groundings the number has crossed 100. Reportedly, none of the suspensions during the NDA terms were of BJP members.

What is the process of suspension of MPs?

As a general principle, it is the role and duty of the Presiding Officer — Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of Rajya Sabha — to maintain order so that the Parliament House can carry out its duties smoothly. To ensure this, the House presiding officers are empowered to force a member to withdraw from the House.

What happens to a suspended MP?

The Member of Parliament, who stands suspended by the order of the leader of the House, is barred from entering the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha chambers. Furthermore, they cannot attend the meetings of committees.

Additionally, suspended MPs are not eligible to give notice for discussion or submission, and they also lose the right to get a reply to their questions, if any.

The period of suspension in either house cannot exceed the remainder of the ongoing session.

Is there any method of recourse available to them?

The suspension can be terminated by a motion in the Parliament House. However, suspended MPs cannot demand a court intervention, as under Article 122 of the Indian Constitution, parliamentary proceedings cannot be questioned before a court.

The largest MP suspensions in India (Decreasing order)

— 1989: 63 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for a week on 15th March 1689 for loudly protesting the Thakkar Commission report looking into the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi.

— 2019: 45 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for five consecutive sittings for disrupting proceedings.

— 2015: 25 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for "persistently, wilfully obstructing" the lower house of the Indian Parliament by displaying placards and shouting slogans.

— 2022: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for pressing for an urgent discussion on price rise and GST hike.

— 2014: 18 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for the rest of the session for creating chaos in the house over the introduction of the Telangana Bill. One of them even used pepper spray to disrupt the proceedings.

— 2023: The recent suspension of 14 Lok Sabha members for their "unruly behaviour" amid security concerns after the parliament attack.

— 2013: 12 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for five days for causing unending disruption. They were protesting the creation of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh.

— 2021: 12 Rajya Sabha Members were suspended for the rest of the session for "unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, unruly and violent behaviour and intentional attacks on security personnel". This happened after the Bill to repeal the farm laws was passed in the Upper House of Parliament.

— 2012: Eight Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for demanding the separate state of Telangana.

— 2020: Eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" during the passage of the so-called farm bills.

-2020: Seven Lok Sabha MPs were suspended after they trooped into the well and snatched papers from the Speaker’s table.

— 2010: Seven Rajya Eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" over the Women's Reservation Bill.