Parliament security breach: Two more suspects with links to Lalit Jha detained for questioning

Delhi Police's Special Cell has detained two more people, a day after the Indian Parliament security breach. The two have been identified as Mahesh and Kailash and their detention comes after the authorities nabbed Lalit Jha, the fifth accused who is being described as the mastermind behind the plan.

Initial reports suggest that both Mahesh and Kailash, residents of Rajasthan, had an association with Jha and contributed in some manner to execute the plan. They were associated after being part of a social media group called Bhagat Singh Fan Club.

Mahesh was also expected to be part of the attack team but backed out at the end due to his family members who persuaded him. More details are likely to emerge as the special cell continues its investigation.

According to reports, Jha had called everyone for a meeting in Gurugram, prior to carrying out the incident. He also took possession of phones from all the accused so that the police could not trace any information immediately.

The ploy to hit the parliament was a well-thought-out conspiracy which had been in the work for more than a year. One of the accused had got a cobbler in Lucknow to build a custom shoe with 2.5-inch deep cavities that allowed to conceal the smoke gas canisters.

Accused remanded to custody

On Thursday, Delhi's Patiala House Court sent the four accused nabbed on the day of the incident to seven days of police remand.

"We had requested for 15 days police custody remand which had been considered by the court and the court had been kind enough to grant seven days police custody remand," said Atul Shrivastava, a lawyer for Delhi Police.

Speaking about the breach, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Friday said: "Whatever directions the Speaker has given, the government is following them in letter and spirit. The matter is also in the court, high-level investigation is going on. They (the opposition) should behave responsibly."

The incident transpired on the same day as the 2001 parliament attack when terrorists laid a siege on the all-important building, killing 14 people and injuring 16 others.

The security around the parliament complex had been heightened as the session started last week. Moreover, threats from Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of attacking the parliament had already put security forces on high alert. Yet the group managed to infiltrate one of the safest institutions in the country.