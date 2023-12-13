LIVE TV
Indian parliament security breach: Who are Lok Sabha intruders and how they entered the house?

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
main img

This screengrab from Sansad TV on December 13, 2023 shows a man (bottom, R) jumping over benches of the lower house of parliament, in New Delhi on December 13, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

Amid chaos in the Lok Sabha, a man and a woman sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside Parliament premises. The duo was identified as Amol Shinde and Neelam.

Lok Sabha Security Breach: The security of Lok Sabha, Indian parliament's lower house directly elected by the people, was breached on Wednesday (Dec 13) after two miscreants entered the parliament and exploded coloured smoke cannisters while raising slogans stating 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (No to Autocracy). 

The event momentarily disrupted the Zero Hour of the ongoing Winter Session of the parliament. The attention is now on who these intruders were and how exactly they entered the Lok Sabha.

Notably, the visitor pass was issued in the name of Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from southern India's Mysuru constituency Pratap Simha. 

Pratap Simha, 42-year-old former journalist, wrote a biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2007. He has been elected from Mysuru for the second time in a row in 2019.

Sequence of events: Who were the parliament intruders?

According to reports, a total of six people were involved in the security breach. 

The two men, who jumped from the public gallery into the area where the lawmakers sit, have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D.

Also watch | Parliament Security Breach: Indian Parliament's Lower House resumes after security breach

The four were apprehended by the security apparatus deployed at the scene. 

According to Delhi Police sources, the fifth accused in this case, Lalit Jha, was present outside the Parliament House. When the police caught Amol and Neelam, Lalit fled from the spot. 

Police sources say that the investigation so far has revealed that all these people are unemployed and during interrogation the accused have told that they were troubled by unemployment and had reached outside the Parliament House on December 13. 

All four (Neelam, Manoranjan, Sagar, Amol) had given their mobile phones to Lalit. 

As soon as the commotion started, Lalit fled from the spot. Lalit has mobile phones of the detained accused. At the time of filing this report, the search for Lalit continues. 

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

