Indian parliament security breach: Who are Lok Sabha intruders and how they entered the house?

Lok Sabha Security Breach: The security of Lok Sabha, Indian parliament's lower house directly elected by the people, was breached on Wednesday (Dec 13) after two miscreants entered the parliament and exploded coloured smoke cannisters while raising slogans stating 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (No to Autocracy).

The event momentarily disrupted the Zero Hour of the ongoing Winter Session of the parliament. The attention is now on who these intruders were and how exactly they entered the Lok Sabha.

Notably, the visitor pass was issued in the name of Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from southern India's Mysuru constituency Pratap Simha.

Pratap Simha, 42-year-old former journalist, wrote a biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2007. He has been elected from Mysuru for the second time in a row in 2019.

Sequence of events: Who were the parliament intruders?

According to reports, a total of six people were involved in the security breach.

The two men, who jumped from the public gallery into the area where the lawmakers sit, have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D.

Also watch | Parliament Security Breach: Indian Parliament's Lower House resumes after security breach × Amid chaos in the Lok Sabha, a man and a woman sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside Parliament premises. The duo was identified as Amol Shinde and Neelam.

The four were apprehended by the security apparatus deployed at the scene.

According to Delhi Police sources, the fifth accused in this case, Lalit Jha, was present outside the Parliament House. When the police caught Amol and Neelam, Lalit fled from the spot.

Police sources say that the investigation so far has revealed that all these people are unemployed and during interrogation the accused have told that they were troubled by unemployment and had reached outside the Parliament House on December 13.

All four (Neelam, Manoranjan, Sagar, Amol) had given their mobile phones to Lalit.