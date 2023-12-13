videos
Parliament Security Breach: Indian Parliament's Lower House resumes after security breach
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 13, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Unprecedented intrusion in Lok Sabha. Two intruders opened gas canisters, causing panic in Lok Sabha. Men jumped in Lok Sabha from visitor's gallery.
