Who is Lalit Jha, the mastermind who planned the Parliament security breach?

Lalit Jha is the supposed mastermind behind the Parliament security breach that happened on Wednesday (Dec 13), the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. The Delhi Police arrested him on Thursday (Dec 14).

After the Delhi Police launched a massive manhunt against Lalit Jha, he turned himself in at the Kartavya Path police station in Delhi. Another man was with Jha when he reached the police station. The Delhi Police has handed him over to the Special Cell. They have registered a case against the accused under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The cops have also arrested five other people, four men and a woman, connected to Lalit Jha. The authorities suspended eight security personnel, and the Home Ministry launched an investigation into the matter after the attack.

Here's everything you need to know about Lalit Jha, the supposed mastermind behind the Parliament smoke scare.

Who is Lalit Jha?

Lalit Jha hails from the Burrabazar locality in Kolkata, his neighbours told Hindustan Times. They said he was a teacher and used to teach local children. They described him as a quiet person who kept to himself. However, he left the locality two years ago and moved to Baguiati in North 24 Parganas district. According to some reports, Lalit Jha is originally from Bihar.

One of his neighbours said, "He was known as a teacher and used to teach local students. A few years back, he came to the area and lived alone. He hardly used to interact with locals. At times, he would have tea at my stall. He used to keep a low profile. He suddenly left the area two years ago and never returned." Lalit Jha's father was a watchman in the area, and he has a brother, reported PTI.

During the interrogation, Lalit Jha revealed that he wanted to enact revolutionary Bhagat Singh's action of throwing bombs inside the Central Assembly during the British rule in India, sources in Delhi Police said.

As per the reports, Lalit Jha decided the date to carry out the Parliament security breach. On Wednesday, Sagar Sharma and Manjoranjan D entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery. They released a yellow-coloured smoke canister and allegedly chanted slogans, causing chaos and panic and leading to the immediate adjournment of the session. The police have also arrested Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde, who used coloured smoke to protest outside Parliament. Later, Lalit Jha sent a video of the incident to NGO founder Nilaksha Aich, who said the accused was a member of the organisation.