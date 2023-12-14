Indian parliament security breach: All accused were part of 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'; sent on remand

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday (Dec 14) sent four individuals accused of breaching the security of Indian parliament a day earlier to seven days of police remand.

The remand has been given to the Special Cell of Delhi Police. While the Special Cell had reportedly asked for 15-day remand of the accused, the court instead approved seven days.

Atul Shrivastava, lawyer for Delhi Police said, "We had requested for 15 days police custody remand which had been considered by the court and the court had been kind enough to grant seven days police custody remand..."

"We have shown the court the grounds, following which the court gave us 7-day police custody (of the four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case)," said public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava.

According to Special Cell sources cited by the Press Trust of India: "A day after a massive security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack in the Lok Sabha all the accused are giving rote answers to the investigation team of the cell."

Also watch | Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Secretariat suspends 8 personnel for security lapse × "After listening to the answers to the questions given by the accused, it seems that they had already made preparations as to what to answer when the police interrogate them when they are caught," stated the sources.

A total of six individuals have been accused of overall planning and execution of the breaching incident. At the time of filing this report, an accused named Lalit Jha remains on run who is suspected to be the mastermind of the entire conspiracy.

Police sources told the Press Trust of India on Thursday that it was Jha who decided on the date to carry out the breach incident inside Parliament.

"Lalit Jha had called everyone for a meeting in Gurugram. Before carrying out the incident, Lalit himself took possession of the phones of the four accused and ran away," police sources said.

According to Police sources cited by the PTI, all the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Two people, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.