/WION Decodes: Does freezing an embryo give you a legal right to become a parent later? Allahabad HC says...

Can a couple lose the right to become parents because Parliament changed the law years after they froze their embryos? The Allahabad High Court has answered that question with a clear no, saying reproductive rights cannot be taken away retrospectively. What are the key provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 and why were they introduced? What did the Allahabad HC say in its new groundbreaking ruling? WION Decodes.

Allahabad HC's ruling: What it says

Imagine spending years undergoing IVF, finally creating embryos after repeated failed attempts, only to discover that a new law now says you're too old to use them. That was the question before the Allahabad High Court, and its answer could have implications far beyond one couple from Lucknow.

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In a significant ruling, the court held that the age limits under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 cannot be applied retrospectively to couples who had already created and frozen embryos before the law came into force. The judges said doing so would violate the constitutional right to reproductive autonomy, which forms part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21.

Why did the court make an exception?

The case involved a couple who had been married for more than 17 years and had undergone multiple rounds of IVF without success. In 2015, they created and cryopreserved three embryos with the intention of pursuing surrogacy if conventional IVF failed. At the time, there was no statutory upper age limit preventing them from doing so.

But by the time they were ready to proceed, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 had come into force. The law allows surrogacy only if the intending woman is between 23 and 50 years of age and the intending man is between 26 and 55. The wife had crossed the age threshold, leaving the couple unable to move forward.

The High Court held that the law could not be used to extinguish a right that had already accrued years before Parliament enacted the legislation.

When does the surrogacy process actually begin?

A key question before the court was whether surrogacy begins when a surrogate is identified or much earlier.

Relying on recent Supreme Court judgments, the Allahabad High Court said the process effectively begins when eggs and sperm are fertilised and embryos are frozen with the intention of using them for surrogacy.

In other words, the legal clock starts ticking when the embryos are created, not when they are implanted.

That distinction proved crucial in this case. Since the embryos had been frozen in 2015, the couple's right to pursue parenthood had already crystallised under the legal framework that existed at the time. The later age restrictions could not be imposed retrospectively.

What does India's Surrogacy Act say?

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 was introduced to regulate assisted reproduction and curb commercial surrogacy.

Among its key provisions are:

Only altruistic surrogacy is permitted. Commercial surrogacy is prohibited. Women must be between 23 and 50 years of age, while men must be between 26 and 55. Intending couples must obtain eligibility certificates and medical approvals. Registered clinics and strict oversight are mandatory. The law also prohibits sex selection and seeks to protect surrogate mothers and children born through surrogacy.

The High Court did not strike down these provisions. Instead, it ruled that they cannot be applied to embryos frozen before the law came into effect.

Could this help other IVF couples?

Potentially, yes. The ruling is based on Supreme Court precedents and reinforces the principle that reproductive rights cannot be taken away simply because a law changes after a medical procedure has already begun. That means other couples who froze embryos before January 25, 2022 and later crossed the statutory age limit may also have stronger grounds to seek permission for surrogacy.

However, the judgment does not create a blanket exemption. Such couples must still satisfy the other requirements of the Surrogacy Act, including medical eligibility and statutory approvals.

Why this judgment matters

The ruling goes beyond one couple's struggle. As more Indians turn to IVF and embryo freezing, courts are increasingly being asked to decide what happens when science moves faster than the law.