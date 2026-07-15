/If India wants a permanent UNSC seat, why is it still contesting for a temporary one? WION Decodes

India has once again thrown its hat into the ring for the United Nations Security Council, launching its campaign for a non-permanent seat for 2028-29 even as it continues pushing for long-term reforms that would eventually give it a permanent place at the table. The move may look contradictory at first glance, but there's a method behind the madness. WION Decodes.

Why go for a temporary seat at all?

In UN diplomacy, a temporary seat is often one of the few practical ways to build support for a bigger ambition. India is campaigning for a UNSC seat because the Security Council is where the real action happens.

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A non-permanent seat gives India a direct vote on wars, sanctions, peacekeeping mandates and other major security decisions for two years. It may not come with veto power, but it does give New Delhi a chance to shape negotiations, build alliances and push its priorities inside the UN’s most powerful body.

That matters because India wants to be seen not just as a claimant for reform, but as a country that already contributes to the system.

India launches 'SHANTI' vision

At the launch of its campaign, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar framed India’s bid around the "SHANTI" vision, short for Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity. India says its priorities include peacekeeping reform, maritime security, counter-terrorism, climate action, sustainable development and a stronger voice for the Global South.

India noted that it has deployed nearly 300,000 peacekeepers across about 50 UN missions since the UN was founded, with 4,300 personnel currently serving in active missions. It also highlighted its development work across 79 countries.

So why not skip straight to permanent membership?

Because permanent membership is far harder to get. Any structural reform of the Security Council needs consensus among all the current members, including the five permanent members, each of whom has a veto. That is exactly why reform has remained stuck for years, despite broad support for change.

Backing India's permanent membership bid and the nation's long-standing demand for UNSC reforms, Poland on Tuesday (Jul 14) noted the Council’s structure is difficult to change because every permanent member has the power to block reform.

"We do want India as a non-permanent member. We discussed with India also bigger changes in the structure of the Security Council of the United Nations. The problem is, and has always been, that in order to make changes, all members have to agree. And since every member has a veto, there's always somebody who doesn't want to change because they like to have a small club than a larger club... We certainly support India in this quest," Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski told ANI.

The real play

A non-permanent seat gives India visibility, leverage and more diplomatic credibility. It lets New Delhi influence debates now while continuing to argue that the Council itself needs to be expanded and reformed for the world of today, not the world of 1945.