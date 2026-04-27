/Wife slashes husband’s neck for asking for chicken curry in India’s Telangana

A domestic dispute over dinner turned fatal in Telangana’s Kamareddy after a woman allegedly killed her husband during an argument late on Saturday (April 25), police said. The victim, identified as 28-year-old scrap vendor Kodandam Shivaji, was attacked by his wife, Laxmi, at around 10 pm in their rented house in Gosangi Colony. According to a complaint lodged by Shivaji’s elder brother Suri, the couple had been married for six years and had two daughters.

Police said the couple had a history of frequent quarrels over domestic issues, with family elders intervening several times in the past to resolve disputes. On Saturday evening, Shivaji reportedly argued with Laxmi for not preparing chicken curry.

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Relatives Dadaiah and Sharada, who live nearby, initially intervened and managed to pacify the couple. However, the dispute resumed shortly after they left, with Shivaji again confronting Laxmi over the meal and other domestic concerns. Another relative, Nandini, also attempted to calm the situation, but the argument escalated.

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“During the altercation, Laxmi picked up a sickle kept in the house and attacked Shivaji on the neck. He collapsed after the assault and sustained a head injury due to the fall. He died at the spot due to excessive bleeding,” Kamareddy inspector B Narahari said.