/Mamata Banerjee threatens legal action against Amit Shah over TMC remarks

Political tensions escalated in West Bengal ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (April 25) saying she would file a legal case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his “violent remarks”.

The development comes a day after a high turnout in Phase I of polling, which recorded over 91 per cent voting, among the highest since Independence, according to the Election Commission of India. The strong participation has intensified the political contest as campaigning shifts to the next phase.

Addressing a rally in Hooghly, Banerjee criticised Shah’s language and said such remarks were not expected from a Union Home Minister. “We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments,” she said.

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Banerjee’s reaction follows Shah’s warning at a rally in Arambagh on Friday, where he spoke of strict action against alleged “goons” of the Trinamool Congress after the elections. Referring to his comments, Banerjee said, “What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal.”

Shah had said, “I’m warning Didi’s goons not to step out of their homes on the 29th. If the people of Arambagh are troubled on the 29th, after the 5th, we will hang them upside down and straighten them out.” His remarks have triggered sharp reactions from the ruling party in the state.

Meanwhile, the first phase of polling concluded under tight security, with officials highlighting the high voter turnout as a sign of strong democratic participation. The next phase of voting is scheduled for April 29, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Shah also congratulated voters for the high turnout and praised the Election Commission and security forces for ensuring a largely peaceful polling process.