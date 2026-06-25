/Widespread apple premature drop triggers government inquiry in south Kashmir

Kashmir's economy is facing a growing challenge as apple cultivation, the backbone of its horticulture sector, grapples with an alarming rise in premature fruit drop. With apples falling from trees well before harvest, authorities have ordered an investigation to determine the cause and assess the extent of the damage. Apple growers across the Valley, particularly in the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, and Kulgam, have expressed serious concern over the widespread phenomenon. Orchardists fear that the premature fruit fall could lead to significant production losses, affecting both their livelihoods and the region's economy.

Taking note of the complaints, especially from growers in Anantnag and Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir's Minister for Horticulture, Javid Ahmad Dar, has directed officials to undertake a comprehensive ground-level survey. The exercise aims to identify the causes behind the fruit fall, evaluate the scale of the damage, and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

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To ensure a thorough investigation, the minister has ordered the formation of a committee headed by the Director of Horticulture, Kashmir. The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed inquiry, identifying the underlying factors responsible for the premature fruit drop, and presenting its findings within a stipulated time frame.

"The Director of Horticulture has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the issue of premature apple fall. The inquiry is currently underway, and once it is completed and the report is submitted, we will take strong and appropriate action," said Javid Ahmad Dar, Minister for Horticulture.

The apple industry remains one of Kashmir's most important economic pillars, providing employment and income to thousands of families while contributing substantially to the GDP of Jammu Kashmir. Reports of increasing fruit drop have therefore triggered anxiety among growers, many of whom are already facing challenges linked to weather fluctuations, pests, and rising cultivation costs.

''In the Kashmir Valley, apple growers are reporting significant losses as apples are prematurely falling from trees. While the government's decision to initiate an inquiry is a welcome step, an investigation alone will not be enough. Farmers who are suffering these losses must be adequately compensated. There are growing concerns that the excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides may be doing more harm than good, potentially affecting the health and productivity of orchards. At the same time, changing weather patterns and adverse climatic conditions are also playing a major role in the damage being witnessed," said Rashid Rahil, Agriculture Expert.