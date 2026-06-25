/'Project Hawk Eye' Activated: Anantnag police tighten multi-tier security for Amarnath Yatra 2026

In a significant step towards ensuring the safe, secure, and peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2026, Anantnag Police has launched “Project Hawk Eye”, a comprehensive surveillance and security initiative designed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance across the entire yatra route, from air to ground.

Under this initiative, a multi-layered security and surveillance grid has been established by integrating advanced technology with strategic manpower deployment. For aerial surveillance, five drone units have been deployed at key locations to provide real-time monitoring and enhanced situational awareness. This aerial network enables swift assessment of developing situations and facilitates prompt response by ground teams.

Observation posts set up at sensitive points

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On the ground, 28 strategically located Machan Morchas (elevated observation posts) have been set up at vulnerable and sensitive points to strengthen surveillance and improve area domination. In addition, 22 specially trained sniper teams have been deployed at designated locations to further reinforce the security architecture and enhance operational readiness.

Several high-resolution CCTV cameras installed

To augment the surveillance framework, 416 high-resolution CCTV cameras along with Facial Recognition System (FRS) infrastructure have been installed at critical points along the yatra route. These systems ensure continuous real-time monitoring and assist in the timely detection of suspicious movements or activities, thereby strengthening preventive security measures.

Through Project Hawk Eye, the police have effectively established an integrated “eyes in the sky and on the ground” network, ensuring seamless monitoring of the pilgrimage route. The initiative reflects Anantnag Police’s commitment to leveraging modern technology and professional policing practices to provide a secure environment for all pilgrims.