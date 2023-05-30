Who was Suresh 'Balubhau' Dhanorkar? Congress's 47-year-old lone Lok Sabha MP in Maharashtra who passed away

Suresh Dhanorkar, Congress's lone Lok Sabha member from Chandrapur, passed away at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. It was a huge blow to the Congress party in Maharashtra.

Last week, the 47-year-old Chandrapur MP, also known as 'Balu' Dhanorkar, was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur for kidney stone treatment. However, his condition worsened, and he was taken to Delhi in an air ambulance on Monday, May 29. But he passed away on Tuesday morning. Many political leaders expressed their condolences on his demise. "We have lost a mass leader at a very early age at a time when his political career was shaping up. It is a personal loss to me and I share the grief with his family," said former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan.

Here's everything you need to know about Suresh Dhanorkar, also known as Balubhau and the only MP from Maharashtra Congress.

Suresh Dhanorkar's Political Career Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar, also known as Balubhau, was born on July 4, 1975. He was an Indian politician who served as a member of Lok Sabha from Chandrapur constituency. He was a significant member of the Indian National Congres as he was the only candidate from the political party to be elected as a member of parliament from Maharashtra.

Suresh Dhanorkar began his political career with Balasaheb Thackray-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. He was nominated as the Lok Sabha candidate after he resigned as MLA from Shiv Sena and joined the INC. Balubhau also served as the president of Shiv Sena in Chandrapur district. In 2014, Dhanorkar won the elections for Shiv Sena and became an MLA from the Warora-Bhadrawati constituency. However, he left Shiv Sena and joined Congress. In 2019, he won the elections again from Chandrapur, Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Dhanorkar's Family Suresh Dhanorkar is survived by a wife and two sons. His wife, Pratibha Dhanorkar, is also a Congress leader and the MLA from the Warora-Bhadrawati assembly segment in Chandrapur. Suresh Dhanorkar's Cause of Death Suresh Dhanorkar, the lone MP of Maharashtra Congress, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, due to kidney stone complications. His passing is a setback for the Congress party in the Vidarbha region. It is also a double tragedy for his family as Suresh's father, Narayan Dhanorkar, passed away on Saturday last week. According to the party sources, Dhanorkar's mortal remains would be brought to Warora by a special aeroplane and his last rites are to take place on Wednesday, May 31, in Warora, the constituency his first fought election from.

(With inputs from agencies)